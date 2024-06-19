Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CB traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $263.03. 1,445,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

