Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

