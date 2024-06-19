Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.