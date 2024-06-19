Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.84. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,933,819 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,053,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,739,542.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,897,358 shares of company stock worth $12,352,745. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

