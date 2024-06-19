Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.31) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.16) to GBX 2,520 ($32.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.07).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,222 ($28.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,949.12, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,305.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,370.15.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

