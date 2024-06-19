Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

