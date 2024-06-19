Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Hovde Group raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- Stock Average Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.