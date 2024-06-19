Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWEN. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.09.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

