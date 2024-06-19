Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

