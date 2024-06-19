Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,105. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

