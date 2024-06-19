Comparing SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.71 billion 7.58 $501.81 million $5.10 37.49 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SBA Communications pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SBA Communications and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 0 10 1 3.09 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

SBA Communications currently has a consensus target price of $252.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 20.61% -10.75% 5.40% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SBA Communications beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

