Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,755. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.24 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

