Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

NVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.