Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1,715.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.74. The company had a trading volume of 464,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.80 and its 200-day moving average is $368.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

