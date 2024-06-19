Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,257 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17,628.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,315,000 after acquiring an additional 340,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,870,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $315,348,000 after acquiring an additional 409,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,294,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,863,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

