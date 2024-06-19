Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 569,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. 2,549,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

