Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,562. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

