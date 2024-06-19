Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,264. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

