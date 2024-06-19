Contrasting Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -23.04% N/A -26.15% RedHill Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $81.76 million 0.74 -$23.96 million ($0.61) -2.16 RedHill Biopharma $6.53 million 1.79 $23.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Theratechnologies and RedHill Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RedHill Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Theratechnologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theratechnologies and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma beats Theratechnologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for studying tesamorelin for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; multi -dose pen injector for the administration of tesamorelin; SORT1+ Technology Platform for the development of proprietary peptides for cancer drug development targeting SORT1 receptors; Sudocetaxel Zendusortide, which is in Phase 1 Clinical Trial for various solid tumor types, including HR+ breast, triple negative breast, ovarian, endometrial, melanoma, thyroid, small cell lung, and prostate cancers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About RedHill Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.