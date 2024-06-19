Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

CPLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

TSE CPLF opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.03. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

(Get Free Report

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.