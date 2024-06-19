Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40 and traded as high as C$14.20. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 17,905 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.13. The company has a market cap of C$331.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.26.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

