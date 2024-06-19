Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

CCOR remained flat at $25.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,084. Core Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.11.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

