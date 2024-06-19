Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $98,876,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 736.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,331,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNM

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.