Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Fox Advisors

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Fox Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 349,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,712,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,194,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

