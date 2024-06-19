Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,559,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 558,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.25 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.40 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.65 to C$0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 16.7 %

About Corus Entertainment

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

