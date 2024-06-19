Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.