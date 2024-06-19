Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Declares Dividend of $1.57 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.5707 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $84.60.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.