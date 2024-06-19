Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as low as C$12.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 155,319 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.28.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Mark Holly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,150.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.