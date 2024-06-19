CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $386.66 and last traded at $389.51. 4,092,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,264,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,500 shares of company stock worth $102,952,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.