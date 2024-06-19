Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a market cap of C$20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

