Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.8 %

CFR traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.03. The company had a trading volume of 422,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,988. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

