Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires 1,171 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.