Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires 373 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 58.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

