Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 46.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1,368.9% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 160,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,722,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,774,400 shares of company stock worth $1,251,767,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $418.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

