Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.