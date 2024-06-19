Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 4,207 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

