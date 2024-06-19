Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 451 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 35,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $783.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $775.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

