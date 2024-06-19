CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
CVR Partners Stock Down 0.5 %
UAN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $94.38.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
