CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

UAN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $94.38.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

