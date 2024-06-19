Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,036 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. 21,869,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,406,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

