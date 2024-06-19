Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

