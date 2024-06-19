Cwm LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,935. The company has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

