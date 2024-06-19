Cwm LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of McKesson by 92.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after purchasing an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $602.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $604.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

