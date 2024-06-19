Cwm LLC Has $279.53 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 228.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.95% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $279,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.98. 831,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,275. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.52. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

