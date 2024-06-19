Cwm LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.07. 582,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

