Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 50.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

ECL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,412. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.83.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

