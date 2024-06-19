Cwm LLC Purchases 10,555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.33. 2,358,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

