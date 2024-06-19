Cwm LLC Purchases 37,362 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.39. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

