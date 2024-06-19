Cwm LLC Purchases 725 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.