Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.38. 2,457,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.