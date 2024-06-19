Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $26,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $126.59. 2,495,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,415. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

