Cwm LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. 1,433,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

