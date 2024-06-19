Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.29. The stock has a market cap of $510.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.97. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $402.95.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

